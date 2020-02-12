Kate Middleton is under 'pressure' to modernize the monarchy following 'Megxit,' royal expert claims

Kate Middleton has “raised her game” by taking on more royal engagements on her own following "Megxit," a royal expert claims.

Camilla Tominey, the award-winning journalist and associate editor of The Telegraph, revealed on “This Morning” Wednesday that the Duchess of Cambridge is under “pressure” to help modernize the monarchy after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure.

The broadcaster, who specializes in the royals, announced on the U.K. morning show that the 38-year-old mother of three has successfully “stepped out of Prince William’s shadow.”

“This is a picture of the monarchy moving forward, but the pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make the royals move into the future,” Tominey explained, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail. “Yes, Prince William is a star, but it’s been all about Kate lately and she’s considerably raised her game.”

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON WEREN’T PREPARED FOR STARS TO MOCK PRINCE ANDREW, 'MEGXIT,' INSIDER CLAIMS

PRINCE WILLIAM WANTS TO GIVE HIS KIDS ‘A NORMAL CHILDHOOD WITHOUT THE CONFINES OF ROYAL LIFE,’ EXPERT SAYS

“She’s now carved her own path focusing on early years learning,” Tominey continued. “She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She’s been doing it in secret for eight years. This is her emerging from Prince William’s shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales.”

Tominey shared that, like Middleton, other members of the royal family will be expected to take on bigger roles following "Megxit," including Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“The Buckingham Palace balcony is going to look a little bare without Meghan and Harry on it,” Tominey said. “The Cambridge children are too young as they won’t be in royal circulation for 20 years.”

Royal author Leslie Carroll previously told Fox News that William’s wife will be expected to take on royal duties more now than ever before.

“The queen may expect Kate to take even more of a presence in the U.K. and step up her appearances, becoming the face and patron of additional charities and organizations,” she explained. “Meghan will no longer be in the U.K. full-time to share the responsibilities.”

KATE MIDDLETON RECYCLES ALEXANDER MCQUEEN GOWN FOR THE BAFTAS

KATE MIDDLETON PHOTOGRAPHS HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS FOR ROYAL EXHIBITION: ‘THEIR STORIES WILL STAY WITH ME FOREVER’

William, 37, is second in line to the British throne. Therefore, Carroll suspects Middleton will be seen as the face of the monarchy as it continues to evolve.

“Kate is the one who will have to represent the face of Britain’s future on a more regular basis and balance an increasingly challenging schedule of royal duties while being a hands-on mother of young children," she said.

London-based royal commentator Neil Sean previously told Fox News there is “a lot to be proud of” concerning what Middleton has achieved within the royal family.

“Not only has she created a loving home for future King William and has three adorable children, but the last two years have seen Kate really place her firm fashionable stiletto heel within the royal family known as The Firm,” he said.

'MEGXIT' STILL HAS PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON 'REELING,' ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

KATE MIDDLETON EMBARKS ON 24-HOUR TOUR OF THE UK TO PROMOTE EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

“A… notable feature within the last year is [Kate's] closeness to… the queen,” he pointed out. “We all know the queen has welcomed Meghan warmly into the royal family, but unlike Meghan, Kate has brought nothing but serenity to her majesty. No huge tabloid busts up with the in-laws and fathers. What has really evolved is how gently and quietly the queen is sublimely guiding, advising and helping in a very discreet manner the future queen that will be Kate. A courtier told me that ‘Kate is the queen’s number one priority as she knows it will be her who the real monarchy will fall onto in the future.'"

But Middleton’s work in proving herself as a duchess is far from over. Royal historian and blogger Marlene Koenig stressed there’s more to royal life than just being a doting wife and mother.

“I think Catherine is becoming more comfortable in her role, but she has not done anything major in her role as Duchess of Cambridge,” Koenig said. “There is talk about early education programs, but so far nothing substantial. In order for Catherine to effect change, she needs to be out and about, doing royal engagements, several times a week, rather than a few engagements here and there, and then nothing. Yes, of course, there are private meetings, the behind-the-scenes conversations, but in order to have a real voice to effect change, the Duchess of Cambridge needs to be doing more.”