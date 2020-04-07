Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have a 'very tough' time with security costs, expert claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for a shock as it pertains to the hefty security bills they’ll have to cover at their own expense and no current way of doing so given the world’s state amid the coronavirus pandemic, a royal expert claims.

“They have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them, especially in the few months ahead,” said royal insider Omid Scobie on the “Heir Pod Podcast” on Tuesday, per the Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the move from the United Kingdom to Canada in March after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and have now since made their foray into Los Angeles, Markle’s hometown.

Scobie warned on the broadcast that the couple’s move to the U.S. could prove detrimental given the fact there’s no telling when the pandemic might be over and when officials might lift distance restrictions.

“No one knows when there is an end date to this. This could follow us for some time,” he said. “For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward.”

“It is something the couple were very conscious of -- that from March 31 it would have to be done by themselves,” he added. “They didn't want to leave themselves open to further attacks.”

Elaine Lui, an anchor with CTV, added: “Security is not cheap. For them, you are dealing with multiple personnel and round-the-clock at that. You have to also account for that and travel and other expenses.”

“This all goes back to the curiosity about their future plans and what they will be,” she continued. “They are going to have to have a pretty significant income to cover that and their lifestyle.”

Last week, President Trump spoke out against reports the royal couple had relocated back to California, tweeting that the U.S. would not be covering any protection expenses for them after making the decision to become financially independent.

“They must pay!” Trump tweeted on March 29.

However, Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, never had plans to press the government to foot the bill, a spokesperson for the pair told Fox News at the time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the spokesperson said. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Since jumping the pond, the figures have been staying in a secluded compound and have stayed close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, People magazine reported, though it’s unclear when exactly the couple made the move.

Furthermore, the outlet said Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will continue to offer financial assistance that he’ll pull from his own pool of funds and not the Duchy of Cornwall

On Monday, Markle and Harry finally revealed the name of their charitable foundation to be Archewell -- a name they say was derived from their son’s name, Archie, and the Greek word “arche,” which means “source of action.”

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially closed their office in Buckingham Palace and stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

