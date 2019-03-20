Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade's high school denies classmate's bullying claim

One of Olivia Jade's high school classmates, Harlow Brooks, released a video claiming she wasn't surprised that Lori Loughlin and her YouTube star daughter were embroiled in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Brooks then said in a subsequent video that Olivia Jade's pals bullied her, came to her home and threatened to sue her after she posted the first clip criticizing Loughlin's alleged methods.

Now, Olivia Jade's elite private high school — which Brooks never named in her video — is firing back at Brooks' claims.

"Marymount High School is proud to have a diverse student body, which is made up of students who come from a variety of ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds," the school said in a statement to TooFab. "Throughout its history, Marymount has empowered young women to live lives that make a difference, promoting change and good for the world."

The statement continued, "It is unfortunate and disturbing that someone who spent only three days at Marymount would make false, misleading and harmful statements about the school and current and former members of its student body."

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team despite that fact that neither girl was ever a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond. They've been ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

In her initial video, Brooks said she woke up at 6 a.m. every morning, left school at 4 p.m. and then had six hours of homework a night, baffling her as to how Olivia Jade was able to balance the academic demands with her YouTube career.

“How does she travel for YouTube? How does she have time to make YouTube videos? An arrangement with the school or something? It just didn’t make sense to me," Brooks wondered. "These schools, your life is literally, 100 percent school.”

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.