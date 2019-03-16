Olivia Jade was 'literally never at school,' she jokes in 2018 video

There's another Olivia Jade video that hasn't aged well.

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli joked in a vlog post last year that she was "literally never at school," as the young YouTube star's past videos draw new scrutiny amid a massive college admissions scandal that resulted in Loughlin's arrest this week.

"Maybe they forget I go there!" the now 19-year-old Giannulli jokes in the post, titled "MY LAST DAY OF HIGH SCHOOL." The nine-minute video is dated May 22, 2018.

"I'm kidding!," she quickly adds.

Giannulli took criticism last year for a vlog in which she said she didn't "really care about school," and was interested in attending college only for "game days, partying."

Fans and viewers were quick to take to the comments section, voicing their displeasure.

“I honestly found it very disappointing when you said you care more about parties and tailgates rather than your education. If you hate school so much why go to college?” one commenter said, according to People magazine. “And it’s honestly insulting when tons of people can’t even afford to go to college but want to.”

“Dang must be nice to only go to school for the game days, or to party…,” another user wrote sarcastically, the outlet reported. “Here I am going cause I would be the first of my family’s generation to have a degree and better opportunities.”

After reading the backlash from the comments to the video, she posted a second video apology titled "im sorry," saying she was "disappointed in herself."

As of Friday, Giannulli and her sister Isabella Giannulli were still enrolled at the University of Southern California (USC), despite reports that they had decided to leave USC to avoid bullying over allegations that they got into the school because their parents paid bribes. The sisters' father is fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli.

"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled," the university told Fox News on Friday. "USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

Loughlin and her husband were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. Others facing charges include "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin and her spouse are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team — though neither child had participated in the sport.

Reports said earlier this week that Olivia Jade, a popular beauty and lifestyle YouTuber, was spending spring break in the Bahamas on a yacht belonging to USC Board of Trustees chairman Rick Caruso when her parents were accused of involvement in the college admissions scheme.

As the scandal has unfolded, Olivia has lost some of the lucrative brand-sponsorship deals she has landed over the years.

Sephora told Fox News on Thursday it officially ended its partnership with Olivia.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a representative for the brand confirmed to us.

