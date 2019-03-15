Lori Loughlin's daughters Olivia Jade, Isabella Giannulli still enrolled in USC amid college cheating scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughters are still enrolled in the University of Southern California (USC) amid their parents' alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Despite a report that Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, the daughters of Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, had decided to leave USC to avoid backlash over the charges against their parents allegedly bribing their kids' way into the prestigious school.

"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled," the university told Fox News Friday. "USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

Loughlin and her husband were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said.

The "Full House" actress and her spouse are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team -- though neither child had participated in the sport.