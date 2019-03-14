Sephora called to drop partnership with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade

Makeup enthusiasts apparently have no patience for the college admissions scandal and are calling for Sephora to end its partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old University of Southern California freshman has found herself caught in the crossfire after her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 for her and her sister to gain admission to the elite university.

Giannulli is both a collaborator and paid influencer with Sephora, releasing an eponymous bronzing powder palette with the superstore in December 2018, InStyle reports.

Though the $28, six-color Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette is currently out of stock, commenters are sounding off on the product page and social media, berating the teen and begging Sephora to cut ties with the beauty influencer. Nearly 200 one-star reviews have flooded Sephora’s listing page for Giannulli’s product in recent days.

“Won’t help get you into college. I bought this in hopes it would help me get into college. Didn’t work,” one Sephora website commenter snarked. “I guess I need 500,000 and no brains.”

“False Advertising! I thought this would give me the “just-came-from-crew-practice,” “spent-hours-rowing-on-the-lake” glow,” another snickered. “Turns out it was all a sham!”

“Hmm, I wonder if Sephora is going to remove Olivia Jade makeup product or do they endorse cheaters?” one Twitter user wondered in agreement.

“Ban products from that elitist lying & cheating @oliviajadee & her family. I don’t want young girls who work hard to get into college to be scammed by her fake life,” another exclaimed. “Boycott this undeserving brat! Stop selling her products!”

“Will not shop @Sephora until this collab is over,” another declared.

Earlier on Wednesday, Loughlin was taken into custody in connection with the scheme in which other wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to get their children admitted into top colleges. She was released later on a $1 million bond but is permitted to travel to Canada to film a movie.

Though Sephora did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, Giannulli's various business deals are likely in jeopardy in relation to the scandal. HP has officially cut ties with the famous mother and daughter, Variety reports, though the future of Jade’s partnerships with Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Boohoo, TRESemmé and more remain in question.

The young social media starlet boasts a following of 1.4 million on Instagram and two million on YouTube.

In total, 50 people — including more than 30 parents, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and nine coaches — were charged Tuesday in the scheme, which involved bribing insiders to get specific children into top schools, authorities said.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy, Amy Lieu, Jennifer Earl and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.