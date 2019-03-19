Julia Roberts calls college admissions scandal 'so sad'

As the nation reels in the wake of the shocking college admissions scandal that saw Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman charged alongside 50 other affluent parents, fellow actress Julia Roberts is sharing her thoughts on the matter.

The 51-year-old star was in the U.K. to promote her new movie “Ben is Back” when she was asked about the ongoing controversy. The star noted that it made her upset that it implied the parents of these kids didn’t believe in their abilities. She also couldn’t help but note that the story had somewhat of a parallel to her new film.

“That to me is so sad because I feel, from an outsider, that it says a little bit, ‘I don’t have enough faith in you,’ ” Roberts said during an interview with ITV (via People). “I feel that in [Ben Is Back], this mother is trying to say, ‘I have so much faith in you, I have both our faiths until you can find the faith in yourself again.’“

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 50 people swept up in the scandal after it was revealed they paid $500,000 to the scheme’s organizer so that he would make it look like their daughters participated in crew and were recruited to USC despite never rowing for the sport. They were released on $1 million bond each.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, an Academy Award nominee, was arrested at her home for her alleged involvement in the scheme. She appeared in Los Angeles federal court looking visibly tired before posting $250,000 bail and surrendering her passport.