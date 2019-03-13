USC to 'review' students, grads who may be linked to college admissions cheating scandal

In light of the national college admissions scandal, the University of Southern California (USC) on Wednesday announced their plans to deal with any possibly involved students or applicants.

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” the statement from the school said.

But as far as those already enrolled, the university said they would be conducting “a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government.”

“We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed,” the USC statement continued. “Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

The alleged scam – which is said to have placed students in top colleges including Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, USC, UCLA and the University of Texas – was run by William Rick Singer of California, who helped parents get their children's college admission through bribes, court documents unsealed in Boston claimed.

Most of the students didn't know their admission was due to a bribe, authorities said, but in some cases, the children and their parents took part in the scheme.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens who were charged on Tuesday.

The court documents claimed that "[Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli] agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Loughlin was taken into FBI custody Wednesday in connection with the scandal, Fox News confirmed. She faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint. Her husband was arrested on the same charges and posted bail Tuesday.

