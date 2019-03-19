Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade's classmate 'not surprised' by college cheating scandal

A classmate of Lori Loughlin's daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, says she's not shocked at the family's alleged involvement with a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team despite that fact that neither child participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond. They've been ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Fellow YouTube personality Harlow Brooks went to high school with Jade.

In a video posted March 13, Brooks said she moved to Los Angeles her junior year and attended a "super-elite private school in Los Angeles."

“I remember when I was touring the school I saw a picture of Olivia Jade’s sister, actually, on the wall with the seniors and it was like, ‘Congratulations ... Bella for getting into USC!' And I was like, Wow … USC is super hard to get into,” she recalled with a wink.

“Then I remember hearing later that Olivia had also gotten into USC and I was like, 'Whoa, that’s kind of crazy because USC is very, extremely hard to get into,'" she continued. So not only one sister, but both of them. I was like, I mean I guess it's because their mom is a celebrity, maybe she donates a lot of money, or paid someone to pretend her daughter's on the rowing team."

Brooks also reflected on the "insane amount of pressure" in Los Angeles private schools.

“There’s a network of five to seven or so private schools in Los Angeles that are $30,000 to $45,000 in tuition every year," she said. "The work is literally harder than college. It is insane what these students go through to go to these schools because their parents think that they need to. They want them to go to Yale and Harvard and USC ... and if they can't get in they have to buy their way in."

Brooks said she woke up at 6 a.m. every morning, left school at 4 p.m. and then had six hours of homework a night. She didn't understand how Olivia Jade, who she shared a class with and often saw in the hallways, made it all work complete with her YouTube career.

“How does she travel for YouTube? How does she have time to make YouTube videos? An arrangement with the school or something? It just didn’t make sense to me," she said. "These schools, your life is literally, 100 percent school.”

Brooks said she didn't know what Olivia Jade's grades were, but that based on her own admissions that she doesn't like school and just wanted to party at USC, she's not shocked at the cheating news.

"The fact that she took away an athletic scholarship from someone who deserved it, and didn't have the money to pay for USC and had been training all their life to get on the rowing team — it's just crazy," she said. "When I was at the school they tried to get me to join the rowing team, and I'm pretty sure she wasn't even there."

In a subsequent video, Brooks revealed that several other students from Olivia Jade's high school alma mater — which Brooks never actually named in the video — threatened to sue her and came to her house to try to intimidate her.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.