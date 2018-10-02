This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Belgium plans to sue Google over the tech behemoth’s refusal to blur sensitive military sites and nuclear power plants, a military spokesman confirmed on Friday.
We’ve seen this movie before.
Google has created its own universe. If you wanted to, you could use nothing but Google products, and you could live a very fruitful digital life. You could buy a Chromebook, use Gmail and G Suite, post your videos to YouTube, and save every last bit of data on Google Drive.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai met privately with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill Friday amid allegations of anti-conservative bias at the tech giant and concerns about the privacy issues and the firm’s re-entry into China.
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will finally meet with Republican lawmakers on Friday to discuss allegations of bias against conservatives, privacy and controversial business practices in China.
Google, which already uses artificial intelligence to power its search, video and news offerings, unveiled three new AI-enhanced offerings at a Monday event, commemorating its twentieth anniversary.
A tweak to the Chrome browser is prompting concern that Google is angling to suck up everyone's browser histories.
Google, Amazon and Microsoft are linking arms with international organizations to use artificial intelligence to identify and prevent famines.
To oppose Trump's immigration policy.