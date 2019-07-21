Lori Loughlin's home life calming down following 'initial shock' of college admissions scandal bust

Lori Loughlin is enjoying a newfound calm at home for the first time since she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were busted in the nationwide college admissions scandal in March.

Insiders close to the 54-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight, "The drama seems to have died down since the initial shock [of the arrests]."

That said, the former "Fuller House" actress — who rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case (including Felicity Huffman) accepted — maintains her innocence to those close to her.

"She still feels she was deceived by those who set up the payment for her daughter’s acceptance [into University of Southern California]," the insider said. The source added that Loughlin told some pals "that she was told the money went to the school."

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying a cool $500,000 in bribes to admissions scammer William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited to the USC crew team, despite neither girl ever being a rower.

After rejecting the plea bargain, Giannulli and Loughlin were hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy. If convicted of all counts, they each face up to a total of 40 years in prison.

Previous reports claimed that Loughlin and Giannulli were at odds over the allegations and how to handle them, with friends of the erstwhile Hallmark Channel star reportedly saying Giannulli "concocted" their predicament.

Loughlin also had troubles with daughter Olivia Jade, who reportedly believed her parents "ruined [her] life."

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," a source said previously, noting that Olivia Jade never wanted to go to college at all. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built imploded before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything."

Olivia Jade reportedly has lost endorsement deals from brands including Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder following the scandal. She's been on a hiatus from social media that may last a full year.

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.