Lori Loughlin's friends don't like husband Mossimo Giannulli, think he 'concocted' scam: report

Lori Loughlin’s friends are reportedly blaming her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, for getting her involved in the ongoing college admissions scandal that could see them both go to prison for decades.

The couple pleaded not guilty to money laundering and mail fraud. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in the nationwide scam that demonstrated the lengths wealthy, status-seeking parents will go in order to secure their child a spot at a coveted university.

LORI LOUGHLIN HAD AN 'OBSESSION' WITH USC LEADING UP TO COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

While their plea may make them seem like a united front, sources tell Us Weekly that Loughlin’s friends aren’t the biggest fans of her second husband. They reportedly even go as far as to blame him as the mastermind behind the whole debacle.

“Everyone feels bad for her,” a source told the outlet. “They think the situation was something concocted by her husband.”

The source adds that Mossimo, who has been married to the former “Fuller House” star for 21 years, was never a favorite among her friend group.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S HUSBAND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI NEVER ENROLLED IN USC, TOOK PARENTS' TUITION CASH

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of spending $500,000 each on daughters Isabella and YouTube star Olivia Jade to make it look like they were recruits on the University of Southern California’s crew, despite never rowing in the sport.

The girls’ statuses are reportedly on hold at USC amid an internal investigation. If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 40 years in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News of her friends’ alleged dislike of her husband comes shortly after another bad look for Giannulli. A 2016 interview resurfaced in which Giannulli, 55, admitted that he never actually enrolled at USC. Instead, he used the tuition money from his parents to get his fashion business off the ground while living in a campus fraternity house.