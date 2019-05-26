Olivia Jade knew parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli allegedly bribed her way into USC: report

Olivia Jade knew full well that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, participated in the college admissions scandal, a new report claims.

The 19-year-old YouTube starlet attended the University of Southern California (USC), and a source told Us Weekly that she knows exactly how she got admitted into the college.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source alleged. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

OLIVIA JADE REPORTEDLY DISTANCES HERSELF FROM BOYFRIEND AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

LORI LOUGHLIN'S HUSBAND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI NEVER ENROLLED IN USC, TOOK PARENTS' TUITION MONEY

Giannulli and Loughlin were accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get Olivia Jade and sister Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl ever participating in rowing. The girls' statuses at the college are currently on hold amid an internal investigation into the admissions scam.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI DON'T LIKE BEING CALLED 'CHEATERS'

Last week, insiders claimed that Olivia Jade — who allegedly didn't even fill out her own application to USC — was desperate to get back into the university.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, pleaded not guilty to initial fraud charges and were hit with additional charges of conspiracy and money laundering. If convicted on all counts, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loughlin is said to be terrified at the thought of her daughters having to testify in court.

A lawyer for Loughlin did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.