Olivia Jade thinks parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli 'ruined' her life with college scandal: report

YouTube star Olivia Jade reportedly blames her mother, Lori Loughlin, and father Mossimo Giannulli for "ruining her life" with the now-notorious college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade, 19, is "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," the source said. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything."

The insider added that Olivia Jade is "so embarrassed she doesn't even want to go out."

Indeed, Olivia Jade was so against the idea of going to college that she allegedly didn't even bother filling out her own appllication to the University of Southern California.

The source said Loughlin and Giannulli's other daughter, 20-year-old Isabella, "was far more invested in college and would loved to have completed USC."

Olivia Jade reportedly lost endorsement deals from brands including Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder following the scandal.

Now-former "Fuller House" star Loughlin and fashion designer Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team — when neither girl was ever a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond.

The couple are slated to appear in court on April 3.

