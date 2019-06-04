‘Family Guy’ mocks college admissions scandal in Emmy campaign

“Family Guy” poked fun at the college admissions scandal in its Emmy consideration ad.

The For Your Consideration image for Seth MacFarlane’s long-running cartoon emblazoned the faces of Stewie, Lois, Meg, Peter and Brian Griffin onto the bodies of a crew team.

The text reads, “For Your Emmy Consideration: We’ve earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019.”

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL TV SERIES IN THE WORKS

The text in the image is in the University of Southern California's signature burgundy and gold colors.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S HUSBAND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI NEVER ENROLLED IN USC, TOOK PARENTS' TUITION MONEY

The ad is a direct mockery of former "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin's alleged involvement in the college admissions scam, Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the USC crew team despite neither girl ever being a coxswain in high school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded not guilty and were hit with additional charges of conspiracy and money laundering. If convicted on all charges, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.