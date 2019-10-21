Kourtney Kardashian teases fans in series of convenience-store related pics

No one knows what Kourtney Kardashian is up to.

Within a 24-hour span, the famous Kardashian sister uploaded two posts on Instagram wearing very contrasting outfits in a similar location.

The first post depicted Kourtney donning a very seductive black dress that featured a patterned midsection. Kourtney was also seen boasting reflective knee-high heels and a designer bag in the series of images. Surrounded by an entourage outside a convenience store, Kourtney was sipping a bottle of Coca-Cola under the bright sunlight.

The caption, which read “It’s the Real Thing,” is in reference to the famous Coca-Cola ad campaign that began in the 1970s.

But Kourtney was just getting started.

The second and most recent Instagram post features Kourtney taking a trip inside a convenience store, rocking completely different attire. Inside the store, the mother-of-three donned a sheer, close-to NSFW white tank top along with loose-fitting, thigh-high shorts and a pair of white sneakers, kind of the opposite of the first one.

The caption for that post simply reads, “😈.”

It’s unclear at this time what Kardashian has planned, but the Kardashians are well-known for their strategic media presence. Time will soon tell what she is cooking up with her multiple outfits and the seemingly random convenience-store setting.

This is not, of course, the first time Kourtney has published eye-catching shots to get a point across.

In April, Kourtney took to Instagram to upload a semi-nude picture to announce the launch of her e-commerce and lifestyle website, Poosh.

In August, the reality TV uploaded an unedited bikini picture that revealed her visible stretch marks. The picture, which was posted to her lifestyle Instagram page, Poosh, received high marks from her followers.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one user wrote, to which Kardashian replied, “I love my stripes.”