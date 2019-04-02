Kourtney Kardashian bares all to announce launch of lifestyle site ‘Poosh’

Kourtney Kardashian announced the launch of her new e-commerce and lifestyle website in a very revealing way.

The reality star and mother of three went on Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of herself topless, in what appears to be a chic living room, while holding an electronic tablet and wearing nothing but her underwear.

“We’re live. #pooshtheboundaries,” Kardashian captioned the racy photo.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ACCUSED OF PHOTOSHOPPING NAKED BATH PIC

While the 39-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” mainstay’s latest project seems eerily similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s health and wellness venture, the Goop-esque blog says it believes “life isn’t black or white, it’s not this extreme or that extreme, so why should a healthy lifestyle be so rigid?”

The mission statement continues: “The ‘all or nothing’ approach is antiquated. The very essence of healthy living is moderation. Healthy living is a mindset, and Poosh explores how the modern woman is able to achieve just this.”

FORBES' LABELING OF KYLIE JENNER AS 'SELF-MADE' BILLIONAIRE SLAMMED BY SOCIAL MEDIA USERS

The site drives home the point adding, “We’re not about preaching or judging, we’re about exploring and conversing. This isn’t a monologue, it’s a dialogue.”

Furthermore, in a note from Kardashian located on the site, she writes “I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in – or on – your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The note further reads, “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

The website says it covers health and wellness, life and style, home and entertaining and includes blog posts and recipes. Meanwhile, some of the blogs titled "How to Look Good Naked," "Must-Haves for a Relaxing Night In" and "Cool Books for Your Coffee Table" have already been published to the domain.