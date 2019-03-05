Kourtney Kardashian poses nude to announce mysterious new project ‘Poosh’

Kourtney Kardashian stripped down for a promotional photo that left little to the imagination -- save for fans' confusion over what her new venture Poosh is about.

The reality star posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday in the nude while strategically holding a teacup and laptop to cover her breasts. She’s pictured sitting on the bathroom counter and her hair is wrapped in a white towel.

“C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh,” Kardashian, 39, captioned the photo.

She didn’t provide further information about the new project. The “Poosh” website leads to a page urging people to sign up for the newsletter so they can “be the first to know.”

Despite the lack of details, the Poosh Instagram page already has 2.2 million followers.

A source told E! News that “Poosh” will be Kardashian’s new lifestyle site.

Fans also speculated that the name “Poosh” came from the nickname she calls her daughter, Penelope Disick. She captioned a 2017 photo of her kissing Penelope, “‘You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love.’ My little Poosh.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have launched several projects throughout the years mainly focused on cosmetics and fashion.