Kelly Ripa receives sweet birthday wish from husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa turned 50 on Friday, and received an adoring birthday wish from her husband Mark Consuelos.

In an Instagram post dedicated to the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host, the "Riverdale" actor gushed: "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️"

He accompanied the caption with several photos of Ripa, who is seen smiling ear-to-ear as she poses outside.

Ripa wore a floral-printed dress for the photographs.

The couple's daughter, Lola, also wished Ripa a happy birthday on her special day.

"50 has truly never looked this good," the 19-year-old captioned an Instagram Story of her mom looking at white roses.

"We love you so much @kellyripa ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the light of our lives," Lola added in another post.

In addition to Lola, the pair share sons, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.