Kelly Ripa praises 19-year-old daughter Lola's body confidence, fashion sense

Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, have a very close connection.

The 49-year-old TV host admitted that she loves the 19-year-old college student's self-confidence and sense of style.

"If I had your figure, I'd be showing it off too," Ripa said in an interview with Lola for People magazine. "I'd be sitting here naked. I'd be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods."

On her daughter's style, Ripa gushed.

"If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat," the celebrity mom said. "You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."

Lola confessed she's actually sneaked into her famous mom's closet before to borrow something when she "wanted [to wear] something that showed off my figure."

"The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter's closet is every article of clothing she owns," the former "All My Children" star said.

Ripa joked though that sometimes she wishes Lola "would put a sweater on "because she "looks cold" but "I'm always glad when you don't because you have your own individual style and I just think you rock it."

The Emmy-winner shares Lola with husband Mark Consuelos, whom she's been married to for 25 years. They also have two sons: Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," Ripa said. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

She added that watching Lola and her relationships with friends "really gives me hope" about the future even in these uncertain times.

"Her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," Ripa said. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."

