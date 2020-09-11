Mark Consuelos gushes over wife Kelly Ripa: ‘Her brain is so sexy’

Mark Consuelos seems just as in love with Kelly Ripa as he did when they tied the knot in 1996.

The “Riverdale” star gushed over the “Live!” host in a recent interview while discussing their latest business venture together.

Consuelos and Ripa, both 49, sold the show “Mexican Gothic,” based on the book of the same title, to Hulu thanks to the “All My Children” star’s “sexy” brain.

“I'm married to one of the most voracious readers that you could ever meet,” Consuelos said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy special “Quarantined with Bruce." "She reads and reads and reads and reads.”

The actor continued: “And I like, I'm so attracted to my wife and, and not on a physical level, but her brain is so sexy.”

The “Husband For Hire” star revealed it was Ripa that became invested in the book, discovered the rights were available, and fought to win the title in a “huge bidding war with some pretty big companies.”

In addition to admiring his wife’s intelligence, he revealed quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic strengthened his bond with Ripa and their three children -- Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

“You kind of assess where you are with your relationship when you have to spend this much time together. And, and... we really like each other, which is great,” Consuelos said.

He added: “I think families got to slow down just a little bit, especially in our world where we're traveling so much different countries, you know, different schedules. It was nice. It was really, really nice just to get that time together.”