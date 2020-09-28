Mark Consuelos counts down to Kelly Ripa reunion amid filming quarantine: ‘Missing my home team’

Mark Consuelos is counting down until he’s able to reunite with his wife, Kelly Ripa, and their three children.

The “Riverdale” actor returned to filming in Vancouver, Canada, last month where he is forced to remain until Christmas.

Consuelos, 49, typically flys back and forth between Vancouver and their home in the Hamptons but can’t due to coronavirus quarantine compliance rules on set.

MARK CONSUELOS GUSHES OVER WIFE KELLY RIPA: ‘HER BRAIN IS SO SEXY’

On Sunday, he shared two pictures nuzzled up to Ripa, 49, captioned, “1 month down....3 to go….mising my home team.”

The couple’s daughter Lola, 19, commented, “So cute ❤️❤️ the best.”

Ripa recently returned to set to film “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York City after remotely shooting since March when she spent extended time with Consuelos.

The “All My Children” alum revealed it was the longest consecutive period of time she spent with her husband since they got married in 1996.

"It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say,” Ripa said on “Live!”

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS TO PRODUCE TWO TRUE CRIME MOVIES WITH LIFETIME

She jokingly added: “So it was a good marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

Consuelos similarly reflected on their closeness amid the coronavirus pandemic in an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio special “Quarantine with Bruce” on Sept. 10.

“You kind of assess where you are with your relationship when you have to spend this much time together. And, and... we really like each other, which is great,” he said.

KELLY RIPA'S DAUGHTER LOLA SAYS 'THIRST TRAP' POSTS OF MARK CONSUELOS ARE 'DISGUSTING'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consuelos added: “I think families got to slow down just a little bit, especially in our world where we're traveling so much different countries, you know, different schedules. It was nice. It was really, really nice just to get that time together.”