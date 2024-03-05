Justin Bieber's wife Hailey posts emotional tribute to him, Kacey Musgraves has outfit snafu on 'SNL'

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'LOVE OF MY LIFE' - Justin Bieber's wife Hailey posts birthday tribute to singer after her dad Stephen requests prayers for couple. Continue reading here…

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION - Kacey Musgraves embarrassed by 'Saturday Night Live' wardrobe malfunction. Continue reading here…

SPOTTED - Kate Middleton spotted for first time since January hospitalization. Continue reading here…

'PEOPLE MOVE ON' - Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari speaks out on their divorce. Continue reading here…

‘LIKE A MAGNET’ - Reba McEntire 'couldn't get close enough' to boyfriend Rex Linn after reconnecting. Continue reading here…

'SINISTER' - 'One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenz names 'sinister' cult she allegedly spent a decade in. Continue reading here…

FAMILY AFFAIR - Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish began dating husband Dominic Purcell after he had casual relationship with daughter Noah. Continue reading here…

‘I WON’T BE BULLIED' - 'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico defends bikini photos after harassment from online trolls. Continue reading here…

'THE CRAZIEST RUMOR' - Sydney Sweeney tackles Glen Powell affair rumors on 'Saturday Night Live.' Continue reading here…

'BETTER HAVE MY MONEY' - Rihanna performs concert in India at wedding for son of Asia's richest man. Continue reading here…

