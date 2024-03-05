Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey posts emotional tribute to him, Kacey Musgraves has outfit snafu on 'SNL'

Kate Middleton was publicly spotted for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari talks about their split

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Justin Bieber in a grey suit and hot pink beanie with Hailey Bieber in a white strapless gown on the carpet split Kacey Musgraves in a denim dress smiles on "SNL" stage

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, posted a tribute to her husband for his 30th birthday on Instagram after her father asked for prayers for the couple. Kacey Musgraves suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction on "Saturday Night Live" and poked fun at herself. (Getty Images)

'LOVE OF MY LIFE' - Justin Bieber's wife Hailey posts birthday tribute to singer after her dad Stephen requests prayers for couple. Continue reading here…

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION - Kacey Musgraves embarrassed by 'Saturday Night Live' wardrobe malfunction. Continue reading here…

Kate Middleton in a turquoise high neck dress smiles as she walks

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was spotted for the first time in public since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

SPOTTED - Kate Middleton spotted for first time since January hospitalization. Continue reading here…

'PEOPLE MOVE ON' - Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari speaks out on their divorce. Continue reading here…

‘LIKE A MAGNET’ - Reba McEntire 'couldn't get close enough' to boyfriend Rex Linn after reconnecting. Continue reading here…

Bethany Joy Lenz smiles at the camera on the carpet in a multicolored dress

"One Tree Hill" actress Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about the cult she was a part of for several years. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

'SINISTER' - 'One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenz names 'sinister' cult she allegedly spent a decade in. Continue reading here…

FAMILY AFFAIR - Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish began dating husband Dominic Purcell after he had casual relationship with daughter Noah. Continue reading here…

‘I WON’T BE BULLIED' - 'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico defends bikini photos after harassment from online trolls. Continue reading here…

'THE CRAZIEST RUMOR' - Sydney Sweeney tackles Glen Powell affair rumors on 'Saturday Night Live.' Continue reading here…

Rihanna looks behind her on the carpet wearing a shaggy purple jacket and smiles

Rihanna was reportedly paid millions of dollars to perform in India for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

'BETTER HAVE MY MONEY' - Rihanna performs concert in India at wedding for son of Asia's richest man. Continue reading here…

