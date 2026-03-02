Shia LaBeouf 'not into' rehab push, cites 'small man complex' for Mardi Gras brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf addressed his recent behavior following his February arrest for simple battery.

LaBeouf, 39, admitted he had "some contrition" on his heart stemming from the Mardi Gras incident where he was accused of using homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people at a bar near the French Quarter.

A judge last week ordered the "Even Stevens" actor to return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation after the actor was charged with two counts of battery over an alleged assault that took place on Feb. 17.

In an interview on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" shared on YouTube, LaBeouf admitted he was ready to face the music for his actions, but refuted the idea of treatment as a solution.

"It's not nice to hurt people – ever, it's f---ing lame. People got hurt, we've gotta deal with that. I'm gonna deal with that in full," he explained of the Feb. 17 arrest. "I'll eat it all. It was on me, not on them. It was on me. I f---ed up."

In another attempt at explaining how he was feeling, LaBeouf confessed that he felt "blessed."

"I've got s--t I've got to answer for, but overall I feel good. I came out here heartbroken. I speak to you now as a man who's filling my heart up," LaBeouf said, seemingly addressing his reported split from actress Mia Goth. He later acknowledged he was responsible for his "failed marriage," but admitted the story wasn't his alone to tell.

LaBeouf suggested that "clout chasing" was what sparked his Mardi Gras brawl last month. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Feb. 17, when two male victims reported being assaulted, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) told Fox News Digital.

"I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon … like in terms of my proximity. But I wasn't in my right mind and so it's on me."

He continued, "I said words that are not OK to say. I don't want to hurt nobody's feelings."

The "Transformers" star called his latest behavior "bulls--t" while explaining why he believed rehab wasn't the answer to a deeper-rooted problem.

"I'm just not into it, bro. I don't think my answers are there. I don't," he said. "I don't think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem, and I’m gonna address it."

LaBeouf continued, "I think I have a small man complex. Some kind of Napoleonic … I don't know what it is. I think it's something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking. But that's where I'm at now on my journey. And I'm trying to navigate it. I'll figure it out."

When asked what set off that anger, LaBeouf continued, "I mean, boy, I haven't experienced it for a while. But I'll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me."

"When I'm like standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I'm sorry. If that's homophobic, then I … then I'm that."

"Does that happen a lot," Callaghan asked, to which the actor replied, "No, it just happened one time recently. Well, that's why I got arrested."

He added, "I am wrong for touching anyone ever, and that's the end of my statement on this."

LaBeouf was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business" the night of his arrest. When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in the Faubourg Marigny district, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Disturbia" star allegedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

LaBeouf's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.