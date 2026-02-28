Tom Hanks' son Chet trapped in Medellin after using Greek passport for Colombia trip goes wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks' son is stuck in Colombia.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, Feb. 27, the 69-year-old actor's son Chet Hanks, 35, revealed he is stuck in Medellín, Columbia, after traveling there without an American passport.

The "Running Point" star explained he first traveled to Puerto Rico to celebrate his friend Max’s birthday, and then decided to stop in Medellín before heading back home to visit another friend of his, Taylor.

"I’m traveling with my Greek passport because I’m a dual citizen," he said. "The reason I didn't use my American passport is because it's about to expire, and sometimes they don’t let you in the country, even if it hasn’t expired, but it’s about to expire."

He went on to say that when he arrived to the airport for his flight he was told that because he was using a foreign passport, he would "need a green card to get back into America."

"I don't have a green card, 'cause I'm an American citizen," he said.

He added: "I don't have my American passport with me, so I'm literally stuck in Colombia. I’m stuck in Medellín. Granted, there’s worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no f---ing idea what I’m gonna do, and the only embassy to get this s--- settled is in Bogotá."

Bogotá is roughly an hour flight from Medellín, with Chet saying he doesn't want to make that trip. He ended the video by joking with his fans to "free me."

Fans of the actor took to the comments section to poke fun at his situation, with one writing, "lol have a nice life in Medellín," and another adding, "Welp, looks like you live in Colombia now."

A third follower was more concerned about Chet's hit Netflix show, writing, "I don’t mean to make this all about me.. but how does this impact season 2 of Running Point?"

Chet stars on the show as Travis Bugg, the point guard of the fictional professional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, as well as an aspiring rapper who is known to be a loose cannon with a troubled personal life.

"I said, ‘If I don’t get this role, I’m just going to quit acting,’" Chet told Esquire. "It was just uncanny—it’s almost like it was written for me, but it wasn’t. So I basically get to be a slightly exaggerated version of myself."

The actor celebrated three years of sobriety in 2025, telling Esquire he was happy that "Running Point" added addiction into his character's storyline, saying, "It’s always helpful when you can relate personally to whatever is happening with your character."

He said he likes speaking about his struggles with addiction and his sobriety journey publicly because "a lot of people really have no idea how great life can be if they just gave up the things that are holding them back."

"It’s really important because people think that sobriety is boring," he said." Like, 'Oh, if I get sober then my life is still going to suck because I won’t be able to enjoy it in the way that I’m used to enjoying it.' But it’s actually the opposite. Your life completely changes in ways that you’re not going to be able to understand until you just do it. I’m a guy on the other side just trying to tell people that."