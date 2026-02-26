Riley Green chooses Alabama farm over Nashville fame despite having 'every reason' to make the move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Riley Green is not ditching his Alabama roots for Nashville despite having "every reason" to move.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the "Marshals" premiere, Green said his farm in Alabama outweighs his career potential in Tennessee.

"I feel like I’ve got every reason in the world to move to Nashville, and it’s just never crossed my mind. I love my farm in Alabama, and it’s the place I draw all my inspiration for songs from," he said.

Green added, "Life moves a lot slower down there."

A typical day on the "Worst Way" singer's farm involves taking it easy.

"Life moves a lot slower down there." — Riley Green

"When I get a day off, and I’m on my farm, I do as little as possible," Green said. "But, [I] definitely get on the tractor and do a little bit of clearing and—I got my pops out there helping me work on the farm. I got a lot of animals and dogs and we just kind of take it easy."

In December, Green said that all the work he's been putting into becoming a country star has been just that – work – while his "real life" is the time he spends farming and hunting back home in Alabama.

WATCH: Riley Green chooses Alabama farm over Nashville fame

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don't have to remind myself too much," he said on the "Like a Farmer" podcast when asked about what he does to stay humble. "Having my place back in Alabama is all I need. When I go back there … life just moves slower."

He continued, "Keeping in mind that what we do for a living is not reality. People chanting your name before you go on stage is not real life … going and doing late-night television, all that stuff, it's cool, it's cool to get to go do, but it's building for a brand, which is me touring and being a country music artist."

WATCH: Country star Riley Green says acting is more stressful than singing

"Me in real life, I'd rather be on my bulldozer on a farm, or hunting somewhere."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Green is making his acting debut in the Luke Grimes-led "Yellowstone" spinoff, "Marshals."

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the premiere, Green said his nerves were wrecked stepping on set for the first time, and it doesn't compare to going on stage.

"Oh, much more nerve-wracking. I don’t get nervous going on stage anymore. I’ve played enough shows now it kind of comes naturally, but this was a completely different world, and it’s not my set, it’s not my stage. I’m kind of the new guy in that bunch, so it was definitely a nerve-wracking thing," he said.

"Marshals," the "Yellowstone" spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, premieres on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP