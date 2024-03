Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Singer Rihanna found love – and reportedly a big pay day – in India.

The musician, who has built her own billion dollar empire as a musician and business owner, was allegedly paid upwards of $6 million dollars to perform at the pre-wedding festivities for Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, per multiple reports. The richest man in Asia, Ambani is the 9th wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes.

Video shared to social media showed the Barbadian singer performing some of her top hits, including "Pour It Up," and "B---h Better Have My Money" to a massive crowd.

FROM FENTY BEAUTY TO SAVAGE X FENTY: HOW RIHANNA HAS TAKEN OVER THE MUSIC AND BUSINESS WORLDS

The guest list for the multi-day bash in Jamnagar, India was nearly 1200 people.

RIhanna's appearance holds significance, as the 36-year-old has shifted away from the music industry for the better part of the last decade.

Her last studio album, "Anti," was released in 2016, and before her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, Rihanna hadn't performed live on-stage since 2018.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2022, she released the song "Lift Me Up," for the soundtrack of the superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rihanna was not the only billionaire in attendance, as Ambani invited META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to the occasion. Ivanka Trump and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan were also in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anant, 28, is expected to marry his long-time love Radhika Merchant, 29, in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.