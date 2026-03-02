Cher's son arrested twice in one weekend on burglary and assault charges in New Hampshire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was arrested Sunday in New Hampshire — his second arrest in one weekend.

Authorities responded to a report of a residential break-in involving forced entry, the Windham Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Upon arrival, officers "located an individual inside the residence who did not have permission to be there and had forcibly entered the home." Allman was then taken into custody without incident.

Allman, 49, was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail.

He was arraigned on March 2 at the Salem District Court, and was ordered held on preventive detention.

Police were sent to the home at around 9:45 a.m. on a report of an unknown man breaking in from the back door, according to a Patch report.

Allman was reportedly found smoking a cigarette on the living room couch. Authorities identified Allman as the burglary suspect.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Allman was arrested at a New Hampshire private high school and charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening.

Allman was also charged with violation of disorderly conduct, which is not considered a crime in the state despite being illegal, according to The Associated Press.

The outlet reported that Concord police officers responded to a call at St. Paul's School around 7 p.m. after receiving reports that Allman was causing a disturbance in the school's dining hall.

After charging Allman, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.