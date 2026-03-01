Kelly Osbourne's viral BRIT Awards look ignites fiery response to body-shamers who 'dehumanized' her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne's viral look at the 2026 BRIT Awards ignited a response to body-shamers who were said to have "dehumanized" the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old — who accepted a lifetime achievement award with mom, Sharon Osbourne, on Ozzy Osbourne’s behalf on Saturday — took to social media to address those who criticized her appearance.

"This is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something, kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character," she continued. "I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

Last week, Kelly had a similar response to harsh comments surrounding her body.

"Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are," she shared over a screenshot of an Instagram comment where one user wrote, "Looks like a dead body… she's tooooo thin and fragile.… Looks like she's going to see her dad soon."

Another user commented, "Ditch the ozempic, eat a burger."

A few users jumped to defend Kelly, with one asking, "Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?"

"What is wrong with people? Her Dad has died its called grief," another user suggested. "How would you feel if you were grieving and all you can say to her is about her weight. Disgusting!!!"

During an appearance on " Piers Morgan Uncensored " shortly after Ozzy Osbourne's death in July, Sharon came to her daughter's defense after online trolls attacked Kelly's appearance. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died at home in England on July 22. He was 76.

While speaking about naysayers who have been taking to the internet to poke fun at Kelly's weight loss, Morgan shared a video that Kelly recently posted on social media in response.

"To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or 'You don't look right.' My dad just died and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing that I have to live for is my family," she said in the video. "I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--- off."

After the clip was aired, Sharon revealed that Kelly has been having a tough time since Ozzy's death in July.

"She's not happy, she lost her daddy," she said. "She can't eat right now."

"[The internet] is a shield for people that are unhappy. Jealousy and people's perception of somebody else — how many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? … A lot of effort goes into [hurtful comments]. I feel sorry for people. There's something wrong with their lives. They're not happy."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.