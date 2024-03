Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton was pictured Monday near Windsor Castle on the outskirts of London – the first time the royal has been seen in months.

The Princess of Wales has remained out of the public eye since December, when she attended church services with her family.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Middleton was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery, and would not be able to resume public duties until after Easter.

Middleton, 42, sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole. She wore a pair of circular sunglasses over her eyes.

The Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which handles the household for the Prince and Princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

The statement came amid a flurry of conspiracy theories that emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and health condition. The hashtag #WhereisKate previously went viral on the social media platforms.

In January, the palace announced, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace said.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The London Clinic had another royal patient in January, with King Charles III receiving medical attention for a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The palace later announced his surgery had been a success.

"His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.

Two weeks later, Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II , revealed a cancer diagnosis.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about his diagnosis before His Majesty went public with his health concerns.

King Charles was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said. His Majesty has since resumed many of his public responsibilities, and recently admitted the outpouring of support following his cancer diagnosis has given him strength.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards which reduce me to tears most of the time," Charles told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"I hear that there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years."

"We're all behind you, the country is behind you," Sunak insisted.