Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Departed

'Deadliest Catch' deckhand dead at 25

Captain Rick Shelford calls death of Todd Meadows the 'most tragic day in the history' of his boat

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
‘Deadliest Catch’ star reflects on aging, family and fear at sea Video

‘Deadliest Catch’ star reflects on aging, family and fear at sea

"Deadliest Catch" star Captain Sig Hansen tells Fox News Digital the "clock’s kind of ticking here" as he talks about mortality and life at sea.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Meadows, the newest "Deadliest Catch" deckhand, died Feb. 25, while fishing off the coast of Alaska. He was 25.

Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows' death the "most tragic day in the history" of his boat, the Aleutian Lady, in a statement shared on social media. 

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately available.

Todd Meadows wears red coat on fishing boat.

"Deadliest Catch" star Todd Meadows died Feb. 25 while at sea. He was 25. (Todd Meadows/Facebook)

"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," Shelford wrote online. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away."

"His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shelford continued, "Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express."

The captain asked followers to pray for the late fisherman's children and family, "and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."

"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood," Shelford added. "Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again."

Captain Rick Shelford wears grey sweatshirt on boat.

Captain Rick Shelford confirmed Meadows' death on social media. (Discovery)

A crowdfunding campaign created to support Meadows' children noted that the angler died "while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters."

"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world," the campaign said. "Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them."

Deadliest Catch boat at sea

Todd Meadows died while working on the Aleutian Lady. (Discovery)

Representatives for the Discovery Channel show also confirmed Meadows' death in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time." 


 

Related Article

‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen confronts mortality after life-threatening health scares at sea
‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen confronts mortality after life-threatening health scares at sea

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue