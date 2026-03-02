'Deadliest Catch' deckhand dead at 25

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Meadows, the newest "Deadliest Catch" deckhand, died Feb. 25, while fishing off the coast of Alaska. He was 25.

Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows' death the "most tragic day in the history" of his boat, the Aleutian Lady, in a statement shared on social media.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately available.

"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," Shelford wrote online. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away."

"His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

Shelford continued, "Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express."

The captain asked followers to pray for the late fisherman's children and family, "and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."

"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood," Shelford added. "Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again."

A crowdfunding campaign created to support Meadows' children noted that the angler died "while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters."

"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world," the campaign said. "Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them."

Representatives for the Discovery Channel show also confirmed Meadows' death in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."



