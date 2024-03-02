Justin Bieber's wife Hailey posts birthday tribute to singer after her dad Stephen requests prayers for couple

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, shared a tribute to the singer on his 30th birthday after her father, Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to pray for the couple.

The 27-year-old model posted a carousel of photos and videos of herself with the "Peaches" hitmaker on Instagram to celebrate his birthday Friday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," Hailey wrote in the caption.

TheRhode beauty founder began her slideshow with a black-and-white video in which the couple kiss.

Hailey also shared a throwback photo of the two-time Grammy Award winner as a young child and an image of her and Bieber embracing while on a boat.

The pair were seen kissing while on a boat in one snap and sharing another passionate kiss in a close-up. Hailey posted a black-and-white image from their September 2018 wedding and a shot of Bieber's white, two-tiered birthday cake with 30 yellow candles.

The Arizona native also included a photo of the couple hugging while Hailey looked at Bieber with a soft smile as the pop star playfully stuck his tongue out.

Hailey concluded her Instagram post with a snap of the pair strolling down the street while holding cups of iced coffee.

The Elle cover star's birthday tribute to her spouse comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concerns for the couple among fans after sharing a reel from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

In a since-deleted post, Marx uploaded a 2020 video of the singer performing the Delirious? and Hillsong Worship song "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" and implored his followers to pray for the couple.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx wrote on the clip he shared last week.

In the caption of his post, Marx explained that his wife Eileen and Hailey's mother, Kennya Baldwin, "often pray" together for their children.

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments that we get," he wrote. "Eileen and Hailey's mother pray often together for J&H and our children as well.

"There are certain challenges that people in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus.

"So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Baldwin, 57, later shared Marx's post on his Instagram story, which led to widespread speculation about what prompted the plea for prayers for the couple.

Hailey and Bieber have not publicly commented on Marx's post or Baldwin's repost.

On Wednesday, the pair, devout Christians, were photographed attending a late-night service at their church, the Churchome Church at Los Angeles' Saban Theatre.