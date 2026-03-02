Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Country Music

Jelly Roll hid painful 'secret' while celebrating at awards show

Wife Bunnie Xo called Jelly Roll's January accident 'worst phone call to ever get'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Jelly Roll reveals the one thing that ‘still makes my skin crawl’ Video

Jelly Roll reveals the one thing that ‘still makes my skin crawl’

Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital that before Netflix's "Star Search," he was "creeped out" by magicians.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll revealed he powered through one of music’s biggest nights while hiding a painful secret.

The country star, 41, attended the 2026 Grammy Awards with a broken collarbone after flipping an ATV.

"I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone," the "Son of a Sinner" singer admitted in a video shared to Instagram. "Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream."

"I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry," he added.

Jelly Roll standing on a stage holding a Grammy Award during an awards ceremony next to a hospital photo.

Jelly Roll revealed he broke his collarbone ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, Instagram: Bunnie Xo)

Jelly Roll gave his 5.8 million followers an update on the status of his ATV, which he believed he had totaled in the crash.

"Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it," Jelly Roll said in the video posted March 1. "I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it."

"I tell y’all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it," he added. "It’s brand new. I figured I had totaled it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo standing together on a red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, said the call about the country singer's accident was the "worst phone call to ever get." (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed the crash happened in January. "This happened in January, worst phone call to ever get," she captioned the video. "But we got thru it thank goodness & he’s healed completely."

Bunnie's video showed Jelly Roll in a hospital gown wearing a neck brace.

"When your hubby snaps his collarbone in half after flipping an ATV & thinks he's so tough w/ a neck brace on," she wrote over the video.

Jelly Roll leans in for a kiss from his wife Bunnie Xo.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married for over eight years. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll praised Jesus — and wife Bunnie Xo — while accepting the Best Contemporary Country Album Grammy Award on Feb. 1 for "Beautifully Broken."

He told the crowd that he changed his life while incarcerated, thanks in part to a small Bible and a radio he listened to in jail.

Jelly Roll speaks at prison

Jelly Roll praised God for changing his life while incarcerated during his Grammy Awards speech for best contemporary country album. (Reginald Scott/Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office via AP)

"And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life. And I want to tell y'all right now, Jesus is for everybody," he said. 

"Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Related Article

Jelly Roll’s ex-fling waited in ‘hotel down the street’ during marriage crisis, Bunnie Xo says
Jelly Roll’s ex-fling waited in ‘hotel down the street’ during marriage crisis, Bunnie Xo says

Trending

Close modal

Continue