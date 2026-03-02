Jelly Roll hid painful 'secret' while celebrating at awards show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll revealed he powered through one of music’s biggest nights while hiding a painful secret.

The country star, 41, attended the 2026 Grammy Awards with a broken collarbone after flipping an ATV.

"I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone," the "Son of a Sinner" singer admitted in a video shared to Instagram. "Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream."

"I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry," he added.

Jelly Roll gave his 5.8 million followers an update on the status of his ATV, which he believed he had totaled in the crash.

"Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it," Jelly Roll said in the video posted March 1. "I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it."

"I tell y’all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it," he added. "It’s brand new. I figured I had totaled it."

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed the crash happened in January. "This happened in January, worst phone call to ever get," she captioned the video. "But we got thru it thank goodness & he’s healed completely."

Bunnie's video showed Jelly Roll in a hospital gown wearing a neck brace.

"When your hubby snaps his collarbone in half after flipping an ATV & thinks he's so tough w/ a neck brace on," she wrote over the video.

Jelly Roll praised Jesus — and wife Bunnie Xo — while accepting the Best Contemporary Country Album Grammy Award on Feb. 1 for "Beautifully Broken."

He told the crowd that he changed his life while incarcerated, thanks in part to a small Bible and a radio he listened to in jail.

"And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life. And I want to tell y'all right now, Jesus is for everybody," he said.

"Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord."

