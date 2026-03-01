'Landman' stars Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph stun in jaw-dropping looks at Actor Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars showcased glamorous looks on the red carpet ahead of the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The awards ceremony, which honored the best performances of 2025, was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

Ali Larter turned heads in a sultry, form-fitting, strapless burgundy gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline, corset-style boning at the torso and floor-length draping that gathered and tied at the waist.

Larter, who was nominated alongside her fellow "Landman" co-stars were nominated in the category of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, sported a thick silver metallic choker necklace and stacked silver cuff bracelets. She wore her hair down with a center part and her makeup included a bold red lip that matched her dress.

Kate Hudson, who earned a best actress nomination for her role in "Song Sung Blue," wowed in a champagne-toned dress that featured a bandeau bodice that bared part of her midriff.

The gown draped from the waist with gathers down the center with dramatic cape sleeves that flowed from shoulders to the floor, forming a long train.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2026: SELENA GOMEZ, BRITTANY SNOW AND AMANDA SEYFRIED DAZZLE ON RED CARPET

Kristen Bell, who hosted the awards, dared to bare in a naked champagne-toned dress by Georges Hobeika Couture that was adorned with cascading silver beadwork and featured a plunging V-neckline, gray satin panels wrapped around the waist and a dramatic pleated overskirt.

The "Veronica Mars" star accessorized with a diamond statement necklace featuring teardrop-shaped gems, matching drop earrings and diamond rings. Bell styled her hair in side-parted waves and opted for natural, glowing makeup.

Michelle Monaghan opted for a striking two-tone gown featuring a sleeveless black bodice with a high neckline that flared slightly at the hips along with a tiered, voluminous champagne-colored skirt. Monaghan paired the gown with dangling statement earrings and a ring, while styling her hair in a sleek, center-parted low bun.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Claire Danes wore a sleeveless, floor-length black gown with a column silhouette that had a white collar embellished with crystals. Danes wore her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with small diamond drop earrings with a matching bracelet and a ring.

Michelle Randolph donned a mint green, satin strapless gown that featured a fitted bodice that flared into a voluminous A-line skirt. Randolph wore matching pointed toe pumps and styled her hair in center-parted waves. Randolph received a nomination alongside her "Landman" co-stars for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rose Byrne was the picture of understated elegance in a light pink sleeveless Chanel midi dress that was adorned with silver rhinestone on the bodice and the waist.that had a V-neckline, silver and a pleated tulle skirt. She completed the look with strappy silver sandals and long, sparkly drop earrings.

Byrne, who earned a best actress nomination for her performance in "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You," styled her hair down in loose waves.

Teyana Taylor commanded attention in a strapless mermaid-style gown that featured corset-inspired bodice adorned with swirling appliqué in soft ivory and champagne tones. The bodice cinched at the waist before flowing into a fitted skirt that was covered with silver and champagne sequins and flared into a train.

Taylor accessorized with a diamond statement necklace and matching earrings and styled her hair in short pixie cut.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP