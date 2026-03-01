Jim Carrey's shocking new look ignites online frenzy, prompts 'body double' speculation among fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Carrey's recent public outing has sparked a wave of speculation, with some fans questioning his dramatic new look.

During an appearance at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris on Thursday, Carrey — who was awarded the lifetime achievement Cesar d’honneur — spoke with reporters after his acceptance speech, but left social media scratching their heads.

In a video circulating online, Carrey spoke eloquently about what the evening meant to him.

"It's a wonderful feeling…I took on a big challenge trying to do my speech in French," he told reporters. "It was a brilliant evening, a really brilliant evening."

"This is not the same person right?" one fan asked on X.

"Does EVERY celebrity have a body double, now? THAT is NOT Jim Carey," another commented.

"Nope. Not in a million years is that Jim," another added.

Though some fans were quick to squash any online rumors.

"He’s older and may have had some work done, but I believe that Jim," one user wrote on X.

"It’s him. Facelift, eye tuck or whatever it’s called, and brown eyes can appear lighter in different lighting. Hairline changes with age and also gets wider with the facelift due to skin pulling back. Same voice, same mannerisms, next."

A representative for Carrey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2022, ahead of the release of "Sonic 2," Carrey announced that he was taking a break from acting and revealed the only thing that would ever bring him back.

"Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious," Carrey told Access Hollywood at the time. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break."

He continued, "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."