'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood embraces 'granny hobbies' from crocheting to making kombucha

Carrie Underwood has "granny hobbies."

The eight-time Grammy award-winning country singer and mom of two spends her free time doing what she loves: crafting, baking, and more.

"I have granny hobbies. I love to crochet. I love to do a little birdwatching, and I have sourdough, and I make my own kombucha, and I love to grow hot peppers and make my own fermented hot sauce," she told "On The Red Carpet."

"Everything is very compartmentalized, and this entertainment world that we live in is not reality. Reality is vacuuming and cleaning toilets and doing laundry and gardening and cooking, then that's a world I love," she added.

Last year, Underwood shared her crocheting journey via her Instagram page, posting her progress at learning the craft.

The artist, who lives in Tennessee with her family, posted a crochet square featuring a flower design last year, writing the caption: "getting the hang of it," according to Country Living.

Hours later, she posted the same crochet square but this time with four of them. She wrote in the Instagram stories: "I'm. So. Excited! I'm getting better!!!! #crochet #IDoGrannyThings."

She began sharing her crochet creations — which included handmade tops and dresses — even opting to wear them during American Idol.

The mom of two posted a photo in early May 2025 of herself crocheting while getting her hair and makeup done for "American Idol."

"Getting ready for #IDOL tonight! Glam & crochet anyone? #CUonIdol #AmericanIdol."

On May 5, 2025, Underwood shared three images of her handmade top she crocheted herself — featuring a tomato design.

She paired the top she made herself with a pair of distressed denim and sneakers.

Underwood captioned the images on Instagram: "Got to wear my tomato top yesterday to the Idol set! I'm so happy how it turned out. I just kept it really simple and added a ruffle at the bottom. Now what should I make? #crochet #newbie."

Two weeks later, the singer shared a photo of herself rocking another handmade crochet look – this time a tomato and flower patterned dress – while posing with an "American Idol" contestant.

Another hobby Underwood enjoys is making her own bread.

On Dec. 6, the star posted a photo of the bread she made, revealing that she also milled the grains for the recipe herself.

"Milled my own grains and made Ezekiel bread today. I had to order some of the grains online because they're a bit hard to find at the grocery store, but making the actual bread was surprisingly easy. It's so yummy! Extra fun to mill the grains myself. Excited to add this to my repertoire!"

In addition, the musician has shared what life is like at her farm, which includes growing fruits and vegetables in her garden and also canning her own food.

In June 2025, Underwood posted a view of her table covered in canned food she did herself using the pressure canning method: "My boys were away for the weekend so I decided to get rid of some of the stuff that was in the big freezer. Canning is the perfect way to make use of everything and save some time later on when I need a quick meal!" she wrote on her Instagram.

Adding: "I put about 35 (??) ish pheasants into some soup and pot pie filling, got rid of some of last year's black and blueberries and made some cobbler filling and tried to do something with all the plums we've got growing here. Not sure if I made jam or plum butter or some sort of sauce out of it, but I'll figure out something to do with it! I feel accomplished!!! Yay me! #canning #pressurecanning #homesteading #StillLearning."

Underwood also proudly showed off squash she grew on her farm, revealing they plan on eating them all winter.

She appears as a judge on "American Idol" — the same show she won in 2005.

Underwood married Mike Fisher, a former professional hockey player, and the couple share two sons: Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, seven.

