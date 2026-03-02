Sydney Sweeney sends fans into a frenzy while rocking barely-there lingerie and tights for her brand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is proving to be her lingerie brand's best marketing.

On Sunday, Sweeney's brand SYRN dropped their latest campaign photos for their newest collection. In one image, the 28-year-old wore a black thong and sheer tights as she sat backwards on a chair. Sweeney was holding a handful of bras in the shot that was posted to Instagram.

The racy image sent fans into a frenzy, with one fan commenting, "SHE'S ALWAYS BREAKING THE INTERNET."

Another said: "Sydney can't stop winning and breaking the internet with every post," with one simply writing, "woof woof."



Other comments beneath the post include:"Syd you left me speechless;" "The power of Sweeney;" "I mean. C'mon!"



"i'm gonna go faint brb," a fan said.



"I cannot function for the next 48-72 hours," someone wrote, with another noting: "What the hell! She is the classic Porsche, widowmaker."

In another post, Sweeney was smiling while laying down on a bed, wearing a tank-top and a pair of matching underwear. These shots came from her "Do What Makes You Naked" collection, which launches on March 4.

The official SYRN account uploaded a video of Sweeney, who has been the brand's main model since their January launch, doing several different poses in their Comfy collection. The "Euphoria" star was photographed in an upside down chair pose, perched on a stool and licking her knee.

Last week, the SYRN Instagram account shared a picture of Sweeney layering a black and a white matching bra and underwear set. "Made for staying in, slow mornings or feeling your comfiest on the go," the caption read.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Syrn offers 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles under $100. The lingerie line is structured into four core personas that shape the style of the pieces: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

The Emmy-nominated actress has been working on a lingerie line that has received backing from Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a source familiar with the matter told Us Weekly last year.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year," the source said .

Her brand was also backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP