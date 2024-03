Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Actor Dominic Purcell had a connection to the Cyrus family before he married Tish Cyrus.

Tish began dating Purcell in 2022. They were married last August, but according to a source who spoke with Fox News Digital, Purcell had a casual relationship with Tish's youngest daughter, Noah, before getting together with his current wife.

As the source explained, Noah and Purcell saw each other on and off, but they had cut ties completely when Tish started seeing him. She was aware of his previous relationship with Noah when she decided to pursue her own romance with him.

Tish seemed to address the rumors about Noah and Purcell that began circulating earlier this week on her podcast, "Sorry We're Stoned." She co-hosts the show with daughter Brandi Cyrus, and at one point during the show, they asked guest Wiz Khalifa to name the craziest rumor he'd ever heard about himself.

He didn't have an answer, but Brandi took the opportunity to tease Tish, asking, "Mother, would you like to answer that?"

"I don't think …" Tish began before trailing off. Brandi asked again if there were any crazy rumors about her, and she said, "I don't think so."

"I feel like there's been some crazy s---," Brandi pointed out, and at the same time Tish acknowledged that there are rumors going around about her, "but we're not going to talk about it."

The question came as part of a game the pair plays on their podcast – if someone passes on answering a question, that person has to "toke."

"Oh, I'm toking," Tish said adamantly. "I'm absolutely toking on that one."

Rumors about the alleged issues between Tish and Noah go back to Tish's wedding to Purcell. Noah and her brother, Braison, didn't attend, and instead she posted a photo of the two of them at Walmart together. She was wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt. Billy Ray and Tish were divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Fox News Digital's source suggested that Noah's absence had something to do with her previous relationship with Purcell.

Fans also noticed that during Miley Cyrus' acceptance speech for her Grammy Award, she pointedly failed to thank Billy Ray, as well as Noah.

Tish and Brandi attended the awards show with her, and when she thanked her "mommy" and "sister," she gestured to them. She also thanked her boyfriend and members of her team, then asked, "Anyone else?" before moving on.

Reps for Noah, Tish and Purcell did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.