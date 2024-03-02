Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari speaks out on their divorce: 'People grow apart and people move on'

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari reflected on their relationship after the former couple split following 14 months of marriage last year.

The 29-year-old actor and model and the 41-year-old pop star tied the knot June 9, 2022, after five years of dating. Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple's date of separation was listed as July 28, 2023.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Asghari expressed his gratitude for the years they spent together.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," the fitness trainer said.

BRITNEY SPEARS ‘DIDN’T MEAN TO OFFEND ANYONE,' AS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS REPORTEDLY ‘HAPPY’ DESPITE HER CLAIMS

Asghari dismissed rumors of animosity between him and the "Toxic" singer and asserted he would "never" speak "badly" of his former spouse.

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other, and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," Asghari told the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

In his divorce filing, Asghari asked for spousal support and attorney's fees. After certain rumors began swirling, his rep told Fox News Digital, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Asghari was the first to publicly talk about the divorce, writing in a post on his Instagram story in August 2023, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always."

Without going into detail, the "Special Ops: Lioness" actor wrote, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

A couple days later, Spears broke her silence on the split in a video she shared on Instagram. She posted a clip of herself dancing in skimpy clothing along with a caption in which she shared her thoughts on her separation from Asghari.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!

"You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Asghari's latest remarks on his marriage to Spears come as he prepares to celebrate his 30th birthday March 3. During his interview with People, he shared his thoughts on aging.

"I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school," he said. "But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences.

"And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asghari told the outlet he is focused on maintaining a "healthy lifestyle." In December, he revealed he had lost "35–40 pounds" following his split from Spears, according to a report from Page Six.

"I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past," Asghari told People.

"I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.