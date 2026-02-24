‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci once ate asparagus for 10 days to fit into ‘sexy’ nightgown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After welcoming her second child, Susan Lucci returned to "All My Children" a week ahead of schedule — and slipped into a curve-hugging nightgown.

The actress, forever synonymous with the fearless Erica Kane, opens up in her new memoir, "La Lucci," about rebuilding her life after the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber. The 79-year-old also reflects on the triumphs that have defined her life — and the humor she’s found along the way.

"I really did eat asparagus for 10 days straight before I had to go back to work a week early," Lucci told Fox News Digital.

"I was very nervous about it," the star admitted. "And on top of it, it was a tight, black, sexy nightgown. I thought, ‘Are they kidding?’ While I was really happy to go play Erica Kane, I just wondered, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve got to lose this weight.’"

"But in no way did it make me unhappy," she laughed. "I just did what I had to do. That’s all."

These days, Lucci has a healthier approach to staying camera-ready. In her memoir, she described how she used to "eat like a truck driver" before discovering Pilates in 1995. After adopting the exercise regimen, she said she no longer craved cheeseburgers, tacos or even her beloved French fries.

"We were in New York for most of the time filming ‘All My Children,’ and anybody who knows anything about New York knows that there is no lack of restaurants," she explained. "Everybody delivered, and I was the instigator. I’d start looking at menus at 8:30 in the morning. I would say to people, ‘Don’t be afraid. We could put our orders in early. At least think about it so we can order.’"

"I would order crazy things like meatball heroes and enchiladas," Lucci shared. "But after I started doing Pilates, honestly, within two weeks, I no longer had cravings. French fries took a little more time. But if anyone had told me that I would be ordering fresh fruit instead of custard and blueberry pie with ice cream, I would’ve been amazed."

"But honestly, within a couple of weeks, I just wanted to eat completely clean," she continued. "I was craving fruits and vegetables instead. It wasn’t even a conscious choice. It was my body wanting to be healthier, and it’s good to listen to your body."

Lucci was in her 40s when she discovered Pilates — a life-changing workout she now practices daily to stay strong, sculpted and radiant. It also transformed her eating habits, with Lucci now reaching for fresh blueberries, salmon and vegetable-packed salads.

"I wish I had started Pilates much earlier," said Lucci. "I started to have more awareness of my body from doing Pilates. And the mind awareness became very clear to me quickly. It has helped me handle stress and responsibilities."

The Emmy-winning actress has previously spoken about undergoing two heart procedures after doctors discovered her condition was genetic, inherited from her father’s side of the family. She has had two stents implanted and continues to prioritize her health.

"I remember asking my doctor, ‘Is there anything that I should be doing differently?’" said Lucci. "He said, "No. I know what you eat. You eat kale, salmon and blueberries. I know you’re on a healthy diet. And I know you almost work out every day doing Pilates. Your case has to do with your family history. You inherited this from your dad.’"

"And it’s true," she said. "My otherwise fantastic dad had a calcium blockage. That’s apparently what I had. I learned how important it is to tell your doctor about your family history. I never did. I had no reason to because I had no health issues.

"My mother was 100 years old at the point that I had my first heart incident. I lost her at 104. It didn’t occur to me that I would have a heart issue. It didn’t even occur to my family. But you have to look at your whole family history. That’s one of my biggest pieces of advice to people: tell your doctor about your family history."

Along with doing Pilates almost every day, Lucci follows a doctor-approved Mediterranean diet, which she says plays a big role in keeping her feeling strong and energized.

"It’s mostly fish and fresh vegetables," she said. "Yes, there’s an occasional pasta in the mix, but it’s just occasional, and that’s OK.

"I did not have a cholesterol issue, but I find myself avoiding the things that might cause cholesterol just to be on the safe side. I love cheese, but there’s very, very little that I have now. I almost never have cheese just because it can lead to higher cholesterol. My cholesterol level is very good, and all my numbers have been very good."

Lucci also embraces her own approach to aging gracefully.

"Look, I still wear high heels because I can never stop wearing high heels," she laughed. "I very much believe in the idea of taking care of my health, keeping up with the things you’re supposed to keep up with.

"Always go to your annual checkups and have conversations with your doctor about how to be your healthiest. Speak to a dermatologist, too. I’m a big believer in using a good moisturizer and sunblock daily. I’m very disciplined about my skincare routine and what I eat. What you put in your body shows up on your face."

Growing older is inevitable, but how you do it is entirely up to you, Lucci stressed.

"I do think we all get a certain gene pool, and it’s up to us to take the best care of it that we can," she shared. "And look, we all have choices. I have friends who say, ‘I’m just going to let the hair go gray.’ Well, that’s a choice, and it’s the right choice if that makes you happy. That’s not my choice. And that’s the wonderful thing. We all have choices."

"My idea of aging is to keep going," she reflected. "I have so much more I want to do. And I can only do all of those things if I take care of myself today."