Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Departed

Eric Dane's cause of death revealed after ALS battle

'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane died from respiratory failure caused by ALS at age 53, death certificate shows

By Lauryn Overhultz , Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
ALS in spotlight after actor Eric Dane's death at 53 Video

ALS in spotlight after actor Eric Dane's death at 53

Actor Eric Dane, known for 'Grey's Anatomy,' died at 53 after battling ALS. Fox News' Dr. Marc Siegel details the disease's symptoms, rapid progression, ongoing research efforts and environmental factors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane's cause of death has been revealed.

Dane died from respiratory failure, according to his death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, was listed as the secondary cause.

The actor died after battling ALS on Feb. 19 at age 53.

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati wearing a dark jacket and looking off-camera.

Eric Dane's cause of death has been revealed. (Pief Weyman / NBC via Getty Images)

Dane's family issued a statement to Fox News Digital confirming his death.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement began.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement continued. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane

Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart broke her silence days after the "Grey's Anatomy" star's death on Feb. 19. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

Days after the "Grey's Anatomy" actor died from ALS, his wife took to social media to thank those who have shown support.

"I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community," Rebecca Gayheart wrote via her Instagram Stories. "There aren’t words to express our gratitude."

"You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," she said.

Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Dane kick-started his career in the early 1990s with small guest roles in beloved sitcoms such as "Saved By the Bell" and "The Wonder Years." It wasn't until 2000 that he landed his breakthrough role as Jason Dean on "Charmed," which he portrayed during the show's third season. 

Eric Dane on "Grey's Anatomy."

Eric Dane gained fame as "McSteamy" on "Grey's Anatomy." (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Dane's professional life took a dramatic turn, however, when he made his debut as Dr. Mark Sloan ("McSteamy") on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006.

After his run on "Grey's Anatomy," Dane took on the leading role of Capt. Tom Chandler on the TNT series "The Last Ship" from its premiere in June 2014 through its final season in 2018.

He later appeared in "Euphoria," "Kabul," "Countdown" and "Brilliant Minds."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eric Dane smiles while wearing a white shirt and glasses

Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. (Robin L Marshall)

Dane revealed he'd been diagnosed with ALS in April 2025.

During an interview on "Good Morning America" in June 2025, Dane said he was prepared to go to great measures to fight ALS.

"I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told me that that would help," he told Diane Sawyer at the time. "I'll assume the risk."

Dane left his daughters with his heartbreaking advice in a pre-taped interview for Netflix's "Famous Last Words" series.

Georgia Dane, Eric Dane, and Billie Dane pose together on the red carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

Eric Dane is survived by his two daughters, Georgia and Billie Dane. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," Dane said to his daughters in the November 2025 interview that was released the day after his death.

"I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" he said before getting choked up while recounting all the moments they shared together. "I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Related Article

'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane dead at 53
'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane dead at 53

Trending

Close modal

Continue