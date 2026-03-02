Eric Dane's cause of death revealed after ALS battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane's cause of death has been revealed.

Dane died from respiratory failure, according to his death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, was listed as the secondary cause.

The actor died after battling ALS on Feb. 19 at age 53.

Dane's family issued a statement to Fox News Digital confirming his death.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement began.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement continued. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Days after the "Grey's Anatomy" actor died from ALS, his wife took to social media to thank those who have shown support.

"I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community," Rebecca Gayheart wrote via her Instagram Stories. "There aren’t words to express our gratitude."

"You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," she said.

Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Dane kick-started his career in the early 1990s with small guest roles in beloved sitcoms such as "Saved By the Bell" and "The Wonder Years." It wasn't until 2000 that he landed his breakthrough role as Jason Dean on "Charmed," which he portrayed during the show's third season.

Dane's professional life took a dramatic turn, however, when he made his debut as Dr. Mark Sloan ("McSteamy") on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006.

After his run on "Grey's Anatomy," Dane took on the leading role of Capt. Tom Chandler on the TNT series "The Last Ship" from its premiere in June 2014 through its final season in 2018.

He later appeared in "Euphoria," "Kabul," "Countdown" and "Brilliant Minds."

Dane revealed he'd been diagnosed with ALS in April 2025.

During an interview on "Good Morning America" in June 2025, Dane said he was prepared to go to great measures to fight ALS.

"I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told me that that would help," he told Diane Sawyer at the time. "I'll assume the risk."

Dane left his daughters with his heartbreaking advice in a pre-taped interview for Netflix's "Famous Last Words" series.

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," Dane said to his daughters in the November 2025 interview that was released the day after his death.

"I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" he said before getting choked up while recounting all the moments they shared together. "I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.