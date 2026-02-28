Cher's son arrested at elite St Paul's School in New Hampshire on multiple criminal charges including assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cher's son was arrested on Friday after police say he was acting belligerently at a New Hampshire private high school.

The singer's son, Elijah Allman, 49, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening.

Allman was also charged with violation of disorderly conduct, which is not considered a crime in the state despite being illegal, according to The Associated Press. The outlet reported that Concord police officers responded to a call at the elite prep school around 7 p.m. after receiving reports that Allman was causing a disturbance in the school's dining hall.

Allman was later released on bail. His connection to the prep school is unknown.

News broke in June 2025 that Allman was taken to a hospital in San Bernardino County for demonstrating erratic behavior after authorities received a disturbance call.

"Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically," authorities from the Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel. Deputies located drugs inside the home, and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing."

Cher was previously appointed the temporary conservator of Allman in December 2023, as documents claimed that her son is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

In her bid for conservatorship, she argued that while he is entitled to the money provided to him in the trust set up by his father, the late musician Gregg Allman, due to "his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues," any money he gets "will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Allman responded to his mother's petition a month later in January 2024, noting he didn't feel comfortable with his mom handling his finances.

"I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time," he stated in the documents.

Allman stated in documents that he had since refrained from the use of illicit substances that "have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother's concern."

She later lost her temporary conservatorship over him in January 2024.

Cher and Gregg Allman got married in June 1975 and welcomed Elijah a year later in July 1976. Throughout their partnership, the couple recorded an album called "Two the Hard Way," released in November 1977, but Gregg's ongoing substance issues and other factors led to the end of their marriage in 1979.

"When I said drugs were really the problem, I do believe that," Alan Paul wrote in his book, "Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the ‘70s."

