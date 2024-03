Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves almost left 30 Rockefeller Plaza unscathed, following her two-song performance on "Saturday Night Live."

However, before the show concluded, Musgraves suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction.

She hilariously pointed out the fashion faux pas on X, not missing the opportunity to roast herself.

"The clip. I forgot to remove the clip," she wrote with a displeased emoji in response to a fan that adored the way host Sydney Sweeney looked at Musgraves.

As is customary at the end of the show, the host of "SNL" thanks the cast and crew. Sweeney acknowledged everyone, turning to thank Musgraves on her right. In turn, Musgraves pivoted, so the camera had a view of her side profile, and the clip that remained in her hair.

The hair clip Musgraves was rocking is typically used to avoid creasing the hair and is often used during makeup prep.

She was not wearing it during her performance of her newly released single "Too Good To Be True," so she was likely doing some touch-ups backstage when the show concluded.

She also performed "Deeper Well," the title track off her upcoming sixth studio album, which will be released on Mar. 15.

Fans did not seem to notice the clip - and if they did - they were supportive.

"Stars, they're just like us," one person wrote. "With or without the clip, you're incredible," another user stated on X. "It looks like it’s there on purpose don’t worry about it!" another assured the country star.

A mishap like this is probably par for the course for Musgraves, who has experienced other malfunctions in the past. In 2014, she famously told reporters that she had to ditch her underwear before performing with the late Loretta Lynn on the CMA stage.

"And just so ya’ll know, right before I sang, my panties came off," Musgraves told the press, per Us Weekly. "They were the stick-on kind, I mean, just look at this dress…They were stuck on, and then they weren’t stuck on, so I literally had to rip ’em off and throw them somewhere."

"In case you see them somewhere around here, they’re mine," she joked.