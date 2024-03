Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Donna D'Errico won't back down from internet trolls.

The "Baywatch" beauty was recently targeted by a group of "hater women" online who reported harmless bikini photos to Instagram.

D'Errico, a top OnlyFans model, refused to allow the abuse, and despite a few photos being pulled from her account after they were reported, she reposted the snaps for her nearly 3 million Instagram followers and faced being shadowbanned by the platform.

"I can't allow that to happen," Donna exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I want them to see that I won't be bullied."

D'Errico admitted her plight against online critics is "an ongoing battle." She regularly posts fun and flirty bikini pics and videos on her profile but was flagged numerous times for violating community guidelines.

Before she knew it, content had been removed from her page, including a behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot where Donna posed in a hallway wearing a tight black dress with cutouts across her waist and bright red heels.

She reposted the video with a lengthy caption.

"It's not nice to go on peoples accounts reporting perfectly fine photos and videos to cause their account to get flagged and posts to get removed," she wrote. "Feeling bad about yourself doesn't make it okay to try to bring down someone else to make you feel better about yourself. I'm putting this right back up. Nothing wrong with this video. Some people hate seeing others shine. Sending out positive vibes to you all, even the ones who did that."

Donna then shared on her Instagram stories, "I'm shadow banned again because a group of hater women report everything I post. Fully clothed photos and videos I'm forced to remove when IG is filled with full on nudity.

"The bullying and hate and jealousy on here is out of control. That's why I like the site I'm on in my bio. No hate, no bullying, no jealousy. This is so dumb!"

Meta is investigating the removed content, Fox News Digital confirmed.

When asked why she believed her images were flagged, D'Errico chalked up the bad behavior to people who feel like they "need to tear others down" to "feel better about themselves."

"I know that a lot of people are like that, especially on social media, because they can sort of hide behind their account and be anonymous," she said. "Then they sit back and watch the fallout of what they've done, and it pleases them because they see someone else being taken down that maybe they have some jealousy of. I don't really know exactly."

D'Errico noticed that women are more often critical of her content, something she's struggled with for years as she's propelled her image online.

"I'm constantly blocking and deleting really, really cruel and mean comments that only women seem to make," Donna said. "Honestly, I have to laugh about it because the alternative is being offended or hurt or feeling bad about myself … and I don't allow that."

D’Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch," admitted she would be "wounded for a week when someone said something evil" to her.

"My self-confidence would plummet. In the entertainment industry, you've got to have confidence or at least be able to be confident," D'Errico said. "That's very hard to do when you're internalizing things that are being said to you that are ugly."

By reposting the photos users deemed unacceptable, D'Errico believes she's fighting back against her haters and taking control of her own image.

"I won't allow them to do that to me. I won't stand for it, and I'm not going to be suppressed," she emphasized, "Standing in your power isn't standing in your ego."

D'Errico has been more confident than ever thanks to the success of her OnlyFans page, where she shares content with adult subscribers.

She credited OnlyFans as "one of the best things I've done" in a previous interview with Fox News Digital. D’Errico said engaging with her fans on the site makes her feel "feminine and beautiful and sexy. The money is another aspect that, it's just way more than I anticipated that it would be.

"Where else could I get this kind of, you know, this kind of non-judgmental, non-bullying, having fun, feeling sexy, feeling pretty, being told that I'm pretty, being told you look so great all the time. … It's like a dream. Why would I not do it? I wish I'd done it years ago, honestly."

When she initially joined the site more than a year ago, D’Errico received numerous requests for feet photos.

"I don't really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me, like in everyday life, just the real me and everyday life," the former Playboy Playmate said. "Maybe wearing a T-shirt, making coffee or, you know, just that kind of thing. That's the biggest request.

"I'm like, 'Well, I don't have any makeup on and my hair is in a ponytail, and I'm kind of in sweats,'" she said. "'I don't care. I want to see that.' So, they like that because I think it gives them kind of that what I call ‘the girlfriend experience.’ It may be.

"I think I call it the girlfriend experience because I think they get the same thing out of it that I do. They get to log in and have fun kind of having an experience that they would have if they had a girlfriend. But then they log off, and then they're gone. There's nobody to check in with."