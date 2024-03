Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

No one can roast actress Sydney Sweeney quite like she can.

The host of "Saturday Night Live" this week, Sweeney, 26, addressed a litany of rumors she'd heard about herself in the media, and left no stone unturned.

"The craziest rumor I've seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone But You’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That's obviously not true," she told the giggly crowd of her hit romantic-comedy. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

An ongoing narrative during the filming and the consequential press tour for "Anyone But You" was that Sweeney and Powell were secretly seeing each other. Both have denied the claims.

"I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me," she exclaimed, asking the "SNL" cameras to cut to her beau.

The camera panned to a "clueless" Powell, who looked displeased upon the realization he was on television, much to the audience's glee.

"That's not my fiancé, he's in my dressing room," Sweeney joked before announcing the show's musical guest, Kacey Musgraves. Sweeney has reportedly been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022.

Sweeney also touched upon her recent box office flop, "Madame Web."

"You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria,'" she told the crowd. "You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,’" she said of the female-fronted Marvel drama starring Dakota Johnson.

The movie brought in a measly $17.6 million on its opening weekend in February.

Sweeney even took a crack at her looks. Often praised for her enviable figure, she also addressed a popular fad used in Hollywood: weight-loss injections. Refuting a rumor that she had ever used a nutritionist, Sweeney teased, "I'm in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic."

Ozempic is a federally approved Type-2 diabetes medication, but is commonly used as a weight-loss drug.