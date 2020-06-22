Joel Schumacher, director of 'Batman' films and 'The Lost Boys,' dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, the Hollywood director behind two "Batman" films, as well as "The Lost Boys," "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Falling Down," has died in New York City on Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 80.

The former costume designer struck gold in 1985 with his feature film “St Elmo’s Fire,” which he directed and co-wrote. The film starred Brat Packers Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and Demi Moore as Georgetown grads navigating life and love.

The movie, along with its theme song, became a hit and Schumacher then went on a more comical direction with 1987’s “The Lost Boys,” about a group of vampires in a small California town. That film starred Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. The film was not a hit with critics, but it became a cult classic among teens.

Schumacher was given the “Batman” franchise following Tim Burton’s exit from Warner Bros. His first movie, 1995’s “Batman Forever,” starred Val Kilmer as the Caped Crusader, as well as Tommy Lee Jones, Nicole Kidman and Jim Carrey as The Riddler. The movie grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

Schumacher’s second and last film in the franchise was 1997’s “Batman and Robin,” which starred George Clooney as Batman, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. Schumacher’s decision to introduce nipples to the batsuit drew controversy and the openly gay director was accused of introducing homoerotic elements between Batman and his sidekick, the outlet shared.

After “Batman,” Schumacher directed the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.” While not a favorite among film critics, it did receive three Oscar nominations.