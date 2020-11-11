Kenny Rogers, Joe Diffie, Charlie Daniels receive tributes at 2020 CMA Awards

The 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards paid tribute to three legends the genre lost since last year: Joe Diffie, Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers.

The show kicked off by honoring Daniels, who died in July at the age of 83.

Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne all took the stage to pay tribute to the "Devil Went Down to Georgia" musician.

CMA AWARDS CO-HOSTS REBA MCENTIRE, DARIUS RUCKER FOCUS ON UNITY NOT POLITICS; ERIC CHURCH TAKES HOME TOP PRIZE

Bentley, 44, opened the performance with "Long Haired Country Boy" before performing "Trudy" with Brothers Osborne.

"Texas" was performed by McBryde, 37, who was joined by John Osborne on guitar.

The performance was closed out by Jason Aldean with "Devil."

Later in the night, Jon Pardi honored Diffie, who died in March at the age of 61 from coronavirus complications.

RASCAL FLATTS, LADY A CANCEL 2020 CMA PERFORMANCES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The country star performed Diffie's "Pickup Man."

The night also included a tribute to the late Rogers, who died at the age of 81 in March.

To honor the late icon, Little Big Town performed "Sweet Music Man."

Fans were pleased with the performances, as they expressed on Twitter.

"Great job @Jason_Aldean! @CharlieDaniels would be proud," wrote a fan on Twitter.

AT CMA AWARDS, REBA MCENTIRE, REX LINN MAKE RED CARPET DEBUT

"I’m a little late because I’m traveling but caught some of the open paying tribute to Charlie Daniels on the #CMAawards AND @fiddlinDan KILLED IT!" said another.

In reference to Pardi's performance, a fan wrote: "I'm sure if you told @JonPardi 8 years ago when he just started out at radio, that he would one day honor Joe Diffie by singing the iconic "Pickup Man" in front of millions on the CMA Awards, he wouldn't have believed you. Such a cool moment. RIP to Joe Diffie, country legend."

"Jon Pardi is doing a hell of a tribute to Joe Diffie," wrote another.

"Jon [Pardi] doing a tribute to Joe Diffie was perfect," yet another added. "Thank you sir. And to the artists that covered Charlie Daniels Band, thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As long time friends of Kenny Rogers ... thank you @littlebigtown for an amazing rendition of SWEET MUSIC MAN #CMAs," wrote the Oak Ridge Boys on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another fan added: "Little Big Town sounds amazing on this Kenny Rogers tribute."