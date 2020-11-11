Lady A drops out of 2020 CMAs after coronavirus exposure

Lady A is the latest act to drop out of the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

Roughly an hour before the show, the band announced on Twitter that they would not be in attendance as expected due to coronavirus.

"Taking a look back at last year's CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!" they began in the post. "Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week."

The band ensured fans that so far, none of them have tested positive, but "out of love for everyone involved," they will not be attending the awards.

"We're bummed that we won't be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles [Kelley] already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!" they continued.

After saying that they'll be cheering on their friends from home, the band urged their fans to "stay safe out there."

Their Twitter message was also accompanied by a photo of the trio.

Hillary Scott was also set to perform "Be a Light" with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban.

Lady A is the third act to be forced to drop out of the event due to coronavirus.

Florida Georgia Line was set to perform until Tyler Hubbard tested positive for the novel virus.

Like Hubbard, country singer Lee Brice also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not able to perform at the CMAs with Carly Pearce.