CMA Awards 2020 kicks off with star-studded tribute to Charlie Daniels

The CMA Music Awards are here.

The show kicked off Wednesday evening with a tribute to the late "Devil Went Down to Georgia" performer Charlie Daniels, which featured a handful of artists like Brothers Osbourne, Ashley McBryde and Jason Aldean all performing to pay tribute to Daniels, who passed in July.

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker then took the stage. The pair addressed the coronavirus: "It's great to be anywhere," quipped McEntire, 65. The star's boyfriend, Rex Linn, also got a shout-out during the hosts' intro.

The first award, single of the year, went to Maren Morris for "The Bones." "I just had a baby 8 months ago, so just being out is a win for itself," joked Morris, 30. She also won song of the year for the hit.

Morgan Wallen performed "More Than My Hometown" and Gabby Barrett, joined by Charlie Puth, performed, "I Hope."

The CMAs are still taking place in Nashville, Tenn., but the extravaganza isn't broadcasting from its regular home at Bridgestone Arena and has instead relocated across the street to the more intimate Music City Center.

Other highly-anticipated performances include ones from Morris, Rascal Flatts, and Eric Church.

This year's lifetime achievement award will be given to Charley Pride, who found major success in the industry beginning in the 1960s. His hits include "Mountain of Love," "Roll on Mississippi" and "Kiss and Angel Good Mornin'."

