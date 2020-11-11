Expand / Collapse search
At CMA Awards, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn make red carpet debut

Reba revealed the romance during an episode of her podcast last month

By Nate Day | Fox News
Reba McEntire is showing off her new man.

The 65-year-old country star is hosting Wednesday night's Country Music Association Awards, but before hitting the stage, she was spotted on the red carpet with her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

"We're both excited that he's going to be there with me," McEntire told People magazine earlier this month.

The "Fancy" singer wore a dark, floor-length dress decorated with colorful glitter.

The gown had a black lapel and an opening in the front, revealing McEntire's dark-colored pants.

For Linn's part, he paired a blue sport coat with a dark shirt and deep blue tie. Black pants completed his ensemble.

Reba revealed her romance with Linn, an actor known for "Rush Hour" and "Wyatt Earp," last month during an episode of her podcast “Living and Learning," where she described him as “special” and “a very, very sweetheart of a guy.”

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” McEntire said. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.”

“We’re having a blast and still getting to know each other,” she added. “Whatever happens in the future, we’re very stable and it’s been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to.”

McEntire also offered fans a peek into her relationship with a sweet snap last month.

The actress posted an adorable photo of the pair smiling wide while sitting atop a cooler on the grass. She hinted that the two were enjoying a trip to Montana while also revealing a nickname she has for Linn.

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13," McEntire captioned the pic.

Linn shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, referring to McEntire as his "tator tot."

He also called the performer an "Angel on the ground."

Fox News' Julius Young and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report

